THE Federal High Court sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, has resumed the trial of former Jigawa State governor, Senator Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, over alleged N36 billion corruption charges 14 years after the trial was suspended.

Turaki was 14 years ago on July 13, 2007, arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissioner (EFCC) on a 32-count charge.

The former governor was arrested and arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Binta Murtala Nyako of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on July 13, 2007, on a 32-count charge of misappropriating N36 billion while in office.

Senator Turaki was remanded at Kuje prisons until he was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum.

In 2011, the case was transferred to the Federal High Court, Dutse after the former governor challenged the jurisdiction of the FCT division of the court.

A new judge, Justice Hassan Dikko, was reassigned to take over the case which was formerly being handled by Justice S. Yahuza before his retirement early in December.

Justice Dikko thereafter adjourned the matter till February 24 and 25 for the continuation of hearing of the case.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

N36bn corruption allegation: Court resumes suit against ex-Jigawa gov 14 years after

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

N36bn corruption allegation: Court resumes suit against ex-Jigawa gov 14 years after