AA returns Udeze as national chairman, vows to defeat APC in 2023

Action Alliance (AA) on Sunday re-elected Chief Kenneth Udeze as its National Chairman for a second term just as the party unveiled a new political agenda and vowed to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

At the well attended National Convention held in Abuja pursuant to Article 13, and 35 of AA Constitution 2005 (as amended), Chief Udeze polled a total of 160 votes to defeat Mrs Uzenuru Nwachukwu who scored only fives votes

The party also approved the expulsion of three state excos from Osun and Oyo states respectively for anti-party activities.

Other elected national officers are Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulaziz Adamu vice-chairman North-West, Alhaji Ali Abacha North-East, Dr Manga Asha North Central, Akijan Micheal South-West, Obinna Nwofoke South-East, Gabriel Baju South-South.

Speaking shortly after his election the National Chairman said it’s time to reposition the party to wrestle power at the centre with the ruling APC come 2023.

He declared that the AA remained one of the fully accredited political parties in Nigeria, with massive prospects if properly managed.

According to him, “in the last general election, through my political savviness, we were able to win a lot of Seats in the States and National Assembly.

“The peace that the party has enjoyed so far, is because I am a team player, and I run a rancour-free administration, where everyone’s opinion count. It may surprise you to note that most of the challenges we have ever had, were from the outside, those whose intent and purpose is to distract us, but I thank God for faithful party members, who had always stood by me. So, the most crucial and important reason for the call to serve the second time is to save the soul of the party from political terrorist and hijackers.”