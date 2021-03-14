Gunmen kill JSS2 student in Plateau

A JSS2 student of Elisto Private School in Barakin’Ladi local government area of Plateau State, David James, has been killed by gunmen.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the incident occurred on Saturday at Dorowa Babuje of the local government at about 7:52 pm when David went out to defecate in a nearby bush close to his family house.

The gunmen who were lurking within the vicinity were said to have shot him at a close range several times before they bolted away.

The aged father of the deceased, Mr. Solomon James, further explained that his 18-year-old son was like a pillar to the family as he combines working at a mining site with schooling to cater for his education and the family.

“Our son was killed when he went out to defecate at about 7:56 pm. He went to defecate as a result of the drug he took which made him stool frequently. When he was pressed again, he went out as usual. It was there that he was shot by gunmen and he later died at the hospital.

“On hearing his cry, we rushed to the scene and carried him to the nearby hospital before he gave up. While conveying him to the hospital he said he knew those who shot at him and can identify them not knowing that he would give up in a short while,” he said.

One of the community leaders, Elder John Choji, called on the security agencies and government to come to the aid of the community, adding that the community has been under siege of gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen for quite some time.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah Ogabah, proved abortive as he could not be reached through his phone.

