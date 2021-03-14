23-year-old ex-convict re-arrested for robbery

An ex-convict, 23-year-old Taiwo Sunmomu, has been re-arrested for armed robbery about four months after he was released from prison for committing a similar offence.

This is just as the police in the state have begun investigations into how a robbery victim recovered a locally-made pistol from a gang of armed robbers that attacked and robbed him.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed both incidents in a statement signed by him on Sunday and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The ex-convict and some members of his gang had invaded Ijanikin area of the state and were robbing residents before he was arrested by the police.

The Lagos police image maker in the statement said ” the Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Taiwo Sunmonu, m, 23, on 13th March, 2021 at 11.30pm, for armed robbery after he was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in November, 2020, having served a five-year jail term.

“The suspect was arrested by the police operatives attached to Ijaninkin Division, while responding to a distress call, as the suspect and his gang members were robbing unsuspecting Lagosians at Ajayi Street, Oto Awori, Ijannikin in Lagos State. But other members of the gang escaped.”

Adejobi also stated that “the suspect has confessed to the crime and other crimes he had participated in. After the arrest, one locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him.

“In another development, a brave victim of armed robbery attack, George Bankole, m, of Fadal Cooperative Estate, Ikorodu, struggled with some armed robbers that robbed him in the area on 12th March 2021, at 8 pm and recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from them. “

He also continued “The victim informed the police that the armed men dispossessed him of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped.

“He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo, to report the incident and hand over the arms for further investigation.”

He stressed that “The police operatives have however embarked on a discreet investigation into the matter.”

The Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution.

He also restated his commitment to consistently decimate the activities of criminals and hoodlums in the state as all hands are on deck to have effective policing of Lagos State.

