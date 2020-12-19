A woman with a beard

I am a 22-year old lady who is a student in one of the country’s higher institutions of higher learning. I have been having a lot of facial hair for some time which I ignored. Now, two days ago, I noticed the beginning of a small beard. Although I have shaved it off, my friends said that it will grow again. Kindly help me. The embarrassment of a beard will kill me.

Uche (by SMS)

Your facial hair and beard are probably due to the presence of some male hormones in your body. In view of this, it is important for you to see a specialist doctor who will check your hormone levels and see if something can be done to reduce their negative impacts. Meanwhile, feel free to shave the hair in order to avoid any embarrassment.

