Stick to the lyrics show is back, promises to award music talents

Sticktothelyrics with Hammytrendy is a musical contest set in place to appreciate good lyrical contents and appreciate music. Sticktothelyrics with Hammytrendy evolved from a radio show, to a live event with its first edition in 2016.

At first, people had to call in, mime songs by popular artistes, get the lyrics right, and win prizes. It evolved to a networking platform for talented your artistes to build their career and link up with people in the entertainment industry who could support them.

This year, the 5th edition is set to hold during the festive holidays on 27th December in the city of Ibadan. The edition, according to the organisers, would be “the celebration of a milestone, with awards being given to deserving artistes as the highlight of the show”.

The founder of the music show popularly called HammyTrendy; a broadcaster, Voice over Artiste and event planner with over a decade field experience, who is also the Creative Director of HammyTrendy entertainment said: “my love and passion for arts and entertainment birthed the show sticktothelyrics with Hammytrendy radio show; a show which intends to impact good lyrical knowledge in young and upcoming talents. It is also a platform for youths to interact, transact, network, and exhibit their various artistic talent”.

