With the dawn of a new regime in Nigeria, it is important for every stakeholder and citizen, to approach the situation with an open mind. Truly, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed its intention to go on strike because of the removal of fuel subsidy, but, it is crucial for them to consider the new administration ideas, mindset and focus.

Working together for a better Nigeria should be the focus of each and every one of us from urban to rural center. The Tinubu-led administration brings fresh perspectives and approaches, and the NLC has the opportunity to collaborate with the government by offering their ideas, insights, focus and policy direction, to collectively move the country forward.

This and more, should be done by engaging in meaningful discussions and cooperation, in genuine synergy, both parties can work towards the betterment of Nigerians.

Reflecting on the past, there have been instances where the NLC remained silent and unbothered when called upon. I recall, during the ASUU strike, they did not make effort to intervene. Till date, some states have failed to implement the minimum wage, and we did not read anywhere that NLC was willing to go strike on behalf of these workers who are also members of NLC, among many other issues that had required their action. The NLC was docile and now, they have suddenly found their collective voices.

It is important for NLC to learn from these experiences and consistently speak up on issues. Considering the people’s interest, both NLC and President Tinubu share a common goal of working for the people’s welfare so by recognizing this shared objectives, it becomes essential to embrace dialogue and collaboration, by maintaining a posture of calmness and fostering cooperation.

By working hand-in-hand with the new president and engaging in dialogue, NLC can play a significant role in shaping policies that benefit Nigerian workers, and together, they can build a prospective future for the nation and ensure that the Nigeria masses are well represented and their concerns are addressed.

Elofokanbale, good time is upon us under the Tinubu and Shettima’s administration.

Arabinrin Aderonke is an Award-Winning Investigative Journalist, Good Governance, Gender Rights and Peace Advocate. She writes from Abuja.

[email protected]

Note: This article is (without any alteration to its original form) completely an opinion of the writer and does not convey or represent the thoughts of, or a shared belief with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE