The 9th House of Representatives finally ended its legislative activities, as members recounted their experiences and performances throughout the four years.

According to the statistics reeled out by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Abubakar Fulata, the 9th Assembly processed 2,232 bills, out of these 52 Executive bills, 163 are bills from the Senate, and 2,017 are members’ bills.

Hon. Fulata, who described the 9th Assembly as the most productive Parliament since the return of democracy, said: “I’m here with the Statistics. In the 9th Assembly processed 2,232 bills, out of these 52 Executive bills, 163 are bills from the Senate, and 2,017 are members’ bills.

“Out of these bills awaiting second reading are – 2,197, bills referred to Committees – 581, bills reported by the Committee’s is 275, bills pending in the committee – 308, bills awaiting Committee of the Whole – 106, bills laid on table awaiting consideration – 64, bills passed – 510. Bills killed – negatives-13, and bills withdrawn by their sponsors-5.

The House also passed 2,000 motions, all these achieved with the leadership provided.

He also thanked members and staff of the House Committee on Rules and Business as well as the Table Staff under the leadership of the Clerk of the House of Representatives, whom he noted arrive the Office at 7am and leave around 8pm.

To this end, he solicited that a special allowance should be provided for them in the 10th Assembly.

In an emotional laden speech presented, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, scored the 9th Assembly high despite the daunting challenges faced by Nigeria amidst outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, among others.

These include: passage of Electoral Act, Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), Return of budget cycle to January-December cycle, Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and the Nigeria Start-Up Act, two critical legislations aimed at changing the way we do business in Nigeria by streamlining regulations, reducing red tape, and setting the conditions for the private sector to innovate, thrive and grow.

The Assembly also passed the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill to grant companies a rebate on Companies Income Tax, suspend import duties on medicines, medical equipment, personal protective equipment, and other essential medical materials and defer mortgage obligations on residential mortgages by contributors to the National Housing Fund.

The House also passed Emergency Relief and Assistance Bill which seeks to provide a limited salary guarantee for low-income permanent employees of companies registered and operating in Nigeria, relieve legal consumers of electricity in Nigeria of the burden of electricity charges for a limited period and suspend for a fixed period, the implementation of the Value Added Tax (VAT) provisions of the Finance Act 2020.





“Just in the last few days, we have seen the end of a subsidy regime that has distorted the energy market in our country for over 30 years.

“When change happens at this scale and with such an unrelenting pace, it creates challenges and opportunities almost in equal measure. Over the last four years, this House of Representatives has worked to ensure that our country can overcome these challenges and take advantage of the moment to achieve economic, social, and political transformations that benefit all the Nigerian people.

“We elevated the debates in the House of Representatives and made this chamber the arena for informed exchanges about Nigeria’s future and the welfare of all our nation’s people. We have left our mark in every sector of our national life and positively impacted people’s lives across our country.

“We introduced discipline into the appropriations process by implementing a January to December budget cycle that ended the policy instability and economic uncertainty of the previous irregular budget cycles. We reformed the oversight process to ensure greater collaboration between the arms of government.

“We made it easier for citizens to access details of budget expenditures so that they, too, can be part of the process of ensuring accountability in the administration of public funds. We did not yield our constitutional obligation to ensure faithful compliance with the letter and spirit of the Appropriation Act by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government.

“While the strategic importance of the oil and gas sector to Nigeria’s socioeconomic well-being has long been apparent, successive administrations failed to put in place a functional statutory regime to allow that sector to function optimally. We ended that legacy of lethargy with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). With the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, we went even further to put the sector on the right footing.

“These statutory reforms rightfully ought to have happened a long time ago. Now, we must ensure that the reforms contained in these Acts are dutifully implemented as part of a broader energy policy suited to the realities of technological advancements and the evolving demands of the global energy market.

“We passed the Police Act to change the nature of relations between the Police and citizens in our country and ensure that police officers who fall short of their responsibilities can be quickly held accountable.”

The Speaker also presented Certificates to all the 9 members of the Body of the Principal Officers of the 9th Assembly while other lawmakers collected their Membership certificates from the Clerk of House of Representatives from 2019–2023.

While confirming his new appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he promised “to ensure a cordial and productive relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government whilst respecting the independence and prerogatives of the legislature.

“For everything, there is a time and season, and we are obligated each season to do the most and the best we can in the time we have. This is a good rule for politics and for life itself. The 9th House of Representatives is ending, and the 10th will shortly be convened. All of us, those whose time in office is ending, and those for whom duty continues, will face the judgment of history.”

