9PSB bags two top awards

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, has been named the Best New Payment Service Bank by UK-based international publication, Global Brands Magazine, in its 2022 edition of the Global Brand Awards, an annual event, through which it recognises and rewards companies and titans of the industry for their exceptional performances.

According to the publication, the felicitation ceremony would hold at the Palm Jumeirah- Waldorf, Dubai, later this year.

9PSB clinched the award following a thorough evaluation process based on the following parameters: customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development.

Commending 9PSB on the award, Mr Shiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Global Brands Magazine, remarked, “9PSB has a very strategic approach towards building and developing Nigeria as a whole and this holistic approach along with providing seamless digital banking are just some of the reasons this brand has become so successful.”

In her reaction, the Chief Executive Officer, 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, reiterated the bank’s commitment to partnerships that deepen Nigeria’s financial inclusion, stating, “I am very proud that we have a group of young Nigerians who are innovative and progressive enough to have come up with ideas in collaboration with other FinTechs, to create the very first banking platform that provides seamless payment services to both the financially excluded and underserved, as well as to the already banked and technology savvy.

“At 9PSB our mandate is to bring the two worlds together, and we are set on that mission; the mission to Bank9ja.”

Similarly, the bank has also been awarded Africa’s Most Reliable Payment Service Bank of the Year 2022 by the African Brands Congress at the 7th edition of its African Brand Leadership Merit Awards, themed, ‘Digital Technology; AI and IoT, a Catalyst for Brand Growth,’ which held recently at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

The award was in recognition of the bank’s giant strides in closing the financial inclusion gap and excellent service delivery, particularly to the unbanked and under-served population.

Presenting the award to 9PSB, Desmond Esorougwe, the convener, stated that the award is based on the bank’s impact in providing innovative service delivery using technologically driven products and services, complemented with its wide agent banking network to serve particularly the unbanked and the under-served population across all strata since it began operations in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, Head, Business Development and Strategy, 9PSB, Martina Medac, described the prestigious award as recognition of the values and services the bank has been offering to Nigerians as well as meeting its mandate to drive inclusive financial services and lifestyle improvement, especially among the segments of the population who lack access.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike





RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….