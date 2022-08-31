AMS-IX, Equinix company, sign MOU to launch neutral internet services in Nigeria

Info Tech
By Bode Adewumi
AMS-IX, Equinix company, sign MOU

AMS-IX, one of the largest internet exchange operators in the Main One Data Nigeria

Limited (MDXi), an Equinix company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to operate and grow internet exchange services in Africa.

AMS-IX would be setting up an internet exchange at MDXi, the carrier-neutral Data Centre of MainOne in Lagos Nigeria.

MDXi would act as AMS-IX strategic partner and reseller for AMS-IX in West Africa.

This strategic partnership between AMS-IX and MDXi would deliver improved interconnection capabilities for existing and new customers on the exchange, further facilitating the distribution of contents into the West African region.

With this partnership, content delivery networks, application providers, and hosting companies would now be able to exchange internet traffic locally through the rich interconnected ecosystem of networks, large enterprises and cloud service providers and network operators available at MDXi.

