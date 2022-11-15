8 billion global population: NPC pledges to manage Nigeria’s estimated 216 million figure

In the wake of the eight billion global population mark, the National Population Commission (NPC) has pledged to manage Nigeria’s estimated population of over 216 million for economic growth and sustainable development.

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs had on Tuesday, put the global population at 8 billion.

While reacting to the UN release which also projected India as the most populous country in

2023, surpassing China, Chairman of the Commission, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra stated that

despite its huge size, Nigeria’s population remains its greatest asset in the development

process and a veritable tool for the realization of the country’s demographic dividend.

According to him, Nigeria recently launched the revised National Policy on Population for

Sustainable Development (NPPSD).

The policy, he said, has an overall goal of improving the life and standard of living for all Nigerians.

Kwarra also stressed the need for urgent measures to address Nigeria’s high fertility rate, by expanding access to modern contraceptive methods across the country.

To this end, the Chairman called on governments at all levels, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and organised private sectors to support the effective implementation of the National Population Policy.

Meanwhile, to provide an institutional basis for the implementation of NPPSD the National Council on Population Management under the chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari was established and composed of the Vice President, Senate President and Ministers of relevant government ministries and agencies.

The Population Advisory Group (PAG) is headed by the Chairman of the NPC while key stakeholders have also been inaugurated.

He stressed that effective implementation and monitoring of the National Population Policy requires accurate and reliable population data on the size and characteristics of the national

population.

With preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census at an advanced stage, Kwarra expressed hope that the results of the 2023 Census will provide the basis for evidenced based implementation of the policy.

