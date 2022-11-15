Burna Boy bags double Grammy Awards nomination

The African Giant is at it again as he has bagged another nomination for the prestigious Grammy Awards in two categories – Best Global Music and Best Global Music Performance.

The Grammy Awards Recording Academy released the nomination list for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Burna Boy was first nominated for the award years ago in the Global Music Award category with his album, African Giant, but lost out to Angelique Kidjo.

However, the singer was nominated in the same category in 2021 with his album, Twice As Tall, which he won.

The artiste once again has been nominated for Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How International Creditors Shut-Out Nigeria, Other African Countries ― DMO Tells Reps

Director-General of Aids, Loans and Debt Management (DMO), Ms Patricia Oniha on Monday disclosed Federal Government’s plans to source for alternative sources to meet its financial obligations including budget deficit in the 2023 fiscal year…

2023: Igbo Not Ripe For Presidency, Soludo Tells Peter Obi

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, lambasted the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, again, saying that he was unfit to win the 2023 general elections…

NES#28: Osinbajo Highlights Importance Of African Carbon Market In Addressing Climate Change

The Federal Government is finalising plans on the draft Nigeria Agenda 2050, which seeks to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $33,000 by 2050 and place Nigeria amongst the rank of upper middle-income countries, just as NESG sets agenda for Presidential candidates…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Adekunle Ajasin: If Only The Dead Could Rise

I was at Saint Andrew’s Cathedral Church, Owo, Ondo State, last Friday, November 11, 2022. The last time I was at the Anglican Church was on Saturday, November 15, 1997…





PDP’s Arson Alarm False, Misleading ― Oyo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the allegation made by the media arm of the governor Seyi Makinde reelection campaign that it (APC)…