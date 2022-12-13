7 clear signs he is using you and not interested in a lasting relationship

Knowing the signs that a man in a relationship with you is using you can help women take accurate measures and avoid emotional breakdown later in the relationship. Falling in love is a thrilling experience that gives you butterflies, but it may not always go the way you expected it to.

Not all relationships are constructive, and it is always better to realize that you are not his priority and that he is just using you. You may want to make him happy, but that is never enough. Some indicators could help you know if he is into you or just using you. Here are signs that he is using you.

1. He closes himself off

He doesn’t open up to you. You want to give him the benefit of the doubt and suppose that he’s just shy. But, as days pass, you never really get to know about his plans or his friends, or his life. He doesn’t seem like he wants to share anything with you. There is a communication gap because he never expresses his strong feelings. He might often come across as angry or upset, but he won’t tell you why.

2. You haven’t met anyone he knows

If your significant other introduces you to his friends, it is a sign that he is serious about you and wants a future with you. But, somehow, if you have been together for a couple of months, and he hasn’t introduced you to his circle of friends, and you know very little about his personal life, it is a major red flag.

3. He has issues discussing commitment

Finding ways to avoid discussing commitment with you is a sure sign a man is just using you. Being scared of commitment or not wanting something serious is normal, but refusing to discuss it means that he has an ulterior motive and is just leading you on. If you are not looking for something casual, you should reconsider that relationship as soon as possible.

4. He expects too many favours

Does he always need something from you? And do you always end up picking up the bill? If so, he’s not in love with you. He might say he loves you, but actions always speak louder than words. If he always asks favours from you, or if you feel you are the one doing things to make him happy and he doesn’t reciprocate, he might be in the relationship only to fulfill his personal needs.

5. He is reluctant to compromise

The reluctance to compromise is one of the most evident warning signs you’ll ever get. Whether it is work or personal life, his needs come first over yours, and he treats you like an option instead of a priority. He’s always busy, you don’t go on any real dates together, and he gets upset if you ask for anything. A person will always make time for you and put your needs first to make you happy if they truly care about you.

6. He doesn’t show physical affection

There’s no physical intimacy and conversations about needs and wants. He doesn’t seem very interested in pleasing you. You also begin to realize that you don’t see him doing nice, thoughtful things. If you experience these, he might be using you, and you must heed the warning signs. Have an honest conversation, as it could just be that they express love differently.





7. He doesn’t care about your dreams and goals

One of the most important things to make a relationship work is to have similar values. While career, family, and ambitions are all crucial, if all he cares about is his dreams and personal growth, without taking your dreams and goals into consideration, he is using you. You will struggle to grow with him, and your relationship may feel toxic or stagnated in such circumstances.

