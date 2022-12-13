NESI: FG earns N393billion revenue in 2022 first-half, highest in eight years

• Nets N130billion from privatisation of Afam Power plant, Yola DisCo

Business News
By Adetola Bademosi, Abuja
NESI: FG earns N393billion revenue in 2022 first-half, highest in eight years, FG boosts transmission capacity by 1000MWs with Abuja Ring project, No plan to privatise TCN, Why we can't generate, FG blames terrorists, Vandals playing hide seek, FG to restore power to Maiduguri, Power crisis is like war but we're dealing with it, Zungeru power project suffers setback due to rising insecurity, $200m loan agreement in March, NESI records N1.3trn market shortfall in two years, Epileptic power supply, completion of presidential power initiative, Power outage in Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger ends, AEDC issues resolved, Chadian govt on power interconnection, engineers on standard practices, bilateral loan for power projects , FG to commission Zungeru, FG moves to accelerate completion of key projects in power sector, Zungeru power project, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu
Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Power

The Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday said it earned N393 billion from the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) In the first-half of 2022, its highest revenue in 8 years.

This was even as NESI, through the National Council on Privatisation and Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), netted N130billion from privatisation of the Afam Power Plants, the Yola Electricity Distribution Company, and the restructuring of the Aba Integrated Power Project.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu made the disclosure at the 11th edition of PMB Scorecard 2015-2023 in Abuja.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

According to him, in 2021, the Q2 record growth rate of 5% by the Nigerian Economy had a large contribution from the power sector with a 78% Year-on-Year growth largely driven by liquidity reforms.

The minister while giving a brief on the sector’s achievements in eight years, disclosed that it completed over 105 Power transformers projects between 2015 and 2022.

He said the projects added a capacity of 6,216MWs to the grid, with 73 of the power transformers installed by TCN engineers in substations across the nation.

Similarly, he said it has begun to take delivery of critical equipment under the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).


“You may recall that accelerated orders were placed for 10 Power Transformers and 10 Mobile Substations, with a delivery schedule beginning Sep’22,” he said.

So far, he said six of the 10 power transformers have already arrived Nigeria, adding “we have started installation in various locations while the remaining 4 are expected in Dec’22 and Jan’23.”

He further noted that the Mobile Substations are expected from Jan’23 through to Apr’23.

While also speaking on the National Mass Metering Program, he unfolded plans for an additional six million meters under the second and third phases of the program set to commence in the 1st quarter and 2nd quarters of 2023.

His words: “We have executed the most successful metering program post privatization with 1 million meters rolled out in the first phase of the National Mass Metering Program.”

He said the first phase generated 10,000 jobs in installation and assembly even as he noted that over 20,000 additional jobs would be generated in the second phase.

Aliyu also disclosed plans to establish a Meter Service Fund which will allow for continuous metering in the NESI.

You might also like
Business News

NB Plc shareholders approve 2.1bn bonus share scheme

Business News

Jericho Businessmen Club celebrates members’ career achievements, others,…

Agriculture

CBN develops advanced system to ease agric value chain

Business News

25% SMBs to make half their annual revenue in final months of the year ― Meta

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More