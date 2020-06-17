6th Broadcasting code amendment to promote creativity, local content ― NBC

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says the 6th edition of the Broadcasting Code Amendment is to protect local operators, promote creativity and maximise local contents.

Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, Acting Director-General of NBC, gave the explanation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Idachaba said the amendment would benefit the media industry in the country as well as attract foreign investments in the digital space.

According to him, the amendment which is without bias will checkmate monopolistic and anti/competitive behaviour and by extension enhance the local creative industry.

“The objectives behind the amendment is key and pivotal to the development of broadcasting in Nigeria and the reform of the industry.

“However, while NBC acknowledges the mixed reactions by some interests to the release of the amendment, we consider the strategic and healthy for the growth and development of the broadcast industry in Nigeria.

“I want to sincerely commend those who have intellectualised and enriched the discourse with incisive and decent arguments both for and against.

“NBC wishes to reiterate the fact that the objectives of the amendments are in our national best interests.

Idachaba stressed that the country has highly rated and hugely talented creative industry but content producers were unable to harness the benefits of their creative endowment due to monopolistic restrictions and anti-competitive behaviour.

He noted that the nation’s broadcasting industry faced a series of challenges which include the inability of broadcasters to generate required funds from advertising and programming.

Idachabae also noted that local producers of content were no longer able to create contents for television.

This, he said had culminated in an influx of some foreign production companies which were not registered and licensed by the Nigerian government.

Idachaba said it was regrettable that those companies took over the local content production space and by extension advertising and broadcasting space, relegating the local entrepreneurs.

“The commission believes foreign investments in the industry should be done with the noble philosophy to promote our own national dreams and vision.

“The amendments to the code do not and will not in any way prevent foreign investments. It simply says ‘carry the Nigerian broadcasters along.

“However, we believe that if properly executed, these provisions will make rapid benefits for those who invest in Nigeria and the benefit of Nigerian media entrepreneurs and audiences.

“The commission has noted all the concerns and observations, especially on sections 9.0.1 and 6.2.8,’’ the NBC boss said.

He said that the intent was to promote and safeguard the Nigerian broadcasting industry and stimulate the maximisation of its potentials.

“Investors in the broadcasting industry in Nigeria are welcomed and we want to assure them that the code is unbiased and has made adequate provisions to protect their businesses,” he said.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE