FRSC advises motorists on safety during rainy season

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Wednesday, advised motorists to ensure the safety of their lives and other road users in the rainy season.

FRSC Unit Commander in Sagamu, Mr Taofiq Iyanda, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State.

Iyanda also enjoined motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good working conditions and avoid acts that could lead to loss of lives during the rainy season.

“The FRSC enjoins all motorists to ensure that their lightening system, wipers, among others are functioning well,” he said.

Iyanda appealed to motorists to also be cautious while driving on the highways to avoid accidents.

He urged them to travel with good tyres with traction to avoid accidents when brakes were applied on motion during the rainy season.

(NAN)