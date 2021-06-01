Man who escaped during prison break in Imo arrested in Lagos after stealing SIM card inside church

The Lagos State Police Command has rearrested one Oyemachi Maduabuchi who escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centres, Imo State, after the jailbreak that occurred on 5th April, 2021.

The suspect, who fled Owerri that same day, moved to his village, Fegge in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi Maduabuchi, of Customs Bus Stop Ijegun Lagos. The sister thereafter invited him to Lagos on 19th April, 2021.

The suspect was kept in the sister’s house where she used to lead him to church for special deliverance service. In the process, after the vigil on 20th April, 2021, at Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha Area of Lagos State, the suspect allegedly stole the SIM and the memory cards of a member of the church before he was evetually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.

In the course of police investigation, it was revealed that the suspect has been standing trial since 2009 for conspiracy, armed robbery and arson before Justice Nna Amadi of Ngbidi High Court 1, at Ngbidi in Imo State.

According to a statement by the image maker of the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, the suspect has confessed to the crime while the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect should be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further investigation and necessary action.

