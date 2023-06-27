Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulahi Sule has implored Muslims to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir in peace, love and compassion for the needy.

Gov. Sule stated this in a sallah message he signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

The governor called on Muslim Ummah to reflect on their relationships with Allah and fellow human beings as a symbol of righteous living, love and peaceful coexistence in society.

Gov Sule said “My brothers and sisters, I wish to remind us that occasions such as this call for the Ummah to reflect on our relationships with Allah (S.W.T) and fellow human beings as a symbol of righteous living, love and peaceful coexistence in the society.

”It is for this reason that I implore you to continue to preach peace, show love, understanding, tolerance and good neighbourliness among ourselves”

“I, therefore, call on you to pray for our brothers and sisters who are in the holy land performing this year’s Hajj exercise.

”We hope that they are equally praying for the general well-being of the society, especially for the new Administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in his commitment to turn around the fortunes of our dear nation.

”It is our hope and prayers that the Almighty Allah will reward their acts of worship and grant them journey mercies as they return home at the end of the pilgrimage”

“I need to also call on my dear people of Nasarawa State to continue to be our brother’s keeper to sustain peace and harmony for socio-economic prosperity.

”I appeal to our traditional rulers, community and religious leaders to sustain their sensitization and enlightenment for harmonious co-existence”; the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has felicitated the Muslim communities on this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration and called for fervent prayers for the nation’s sustain peace, progress and success of the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.