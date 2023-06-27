Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulahi Sule has implored Muslims to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir in peace, love and compassion for the needy.
Gov. Sule stated this in a sallah message he signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.
The governor called on Muslim Ummah to reflect on their relationships with Allah and fellow human beings as a symbol of righteous living, love and peaceful coexistence in society.
Gov Sule said “My brothers and sisters, I wish to remind us that occasions such as this call for the Ummah to reflect on our relationships with Allah (S.W.T) and fellow human beings as a symbol of righteous living, love and peaceful coexistence in the society.
”It is for this reason that I implore you to continue to preach peace, show love, understanding, tolerance and good neighbourliness among ourselves”
“I, therefore, call on you to pray for our brothers and sisters who are in the holy land performing this year’s Hajj exercise.
”We hope that they are equally praying for the general well-being of the society, especially for the new Administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in his commitment to turn around the fortunes of our dear nation.
”It is our hope and prayers that the Almighty Allah will reward their acts of worship and grant them journey mercies as they return home at the end of the pilgrimage”
“I need to also call on my dear people of Nasarawa State to continue to be our brother’s keeper to sustain peace and harmony for socio-economic prosperity.
”I appeal to our traditional rulers, community and religious leaders to sustain their sensitization and enlightenment for harmonious co-existence”; the governor said.
Meanwhile, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has felicitated the Muslim communities on this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration and called for fervent prayers for the nation’s sustain peace, progress and success of the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Jibrin Gwamna, quotes the Speaker as also urging citizens of the State to use the period to pray and support Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other leaders at all levels to succeed on the task ahead of them.
The African Representative at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) underscored the significance of the festival of sacrifice the world over hence the need for the period to be used for sober reflections through love, understanding and sacrifice.
The Nasarawa state number three Citizen urged believers to use the period to strengthen their relationship with God and fellow human beings especially the need for the well-to-do to support the less privileged in the society to give them a sense of belonging.
“Let us all continue to pray fervently for God Almighty to see our country through unity, peace and prosperity as well as emerging challenges confronting the nation.
“We should also use this unique period to pray for the success of the new administration in the country headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.
“Let’s continue to pray and support Gov. Abdullahi Sule and our leaders at all levels to succeed, President Tinubu needs our prayers, and our amiable Governor, Sule needs our support and prayers to enable them to succeed as well as all other leaders at all levels”; the speaker said.
While emphasizing on the need for all to be law-abiding citizens and remain committed to constituted authorities, he wished all Muslims a successful Sallah celebration.
