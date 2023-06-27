Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated all Muslim faithful in the state as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, expressing gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His continued protection over them, even as it urged everyone to embrace unity and tolerance “during this crucial period in our nation’s history.”

The party made this call on Tuesday in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, and further urged all Muslims in the state “to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our state.”

The party, while calling for this, noted that the Islamic faith places great emphasis on peaceful coexistence among people in any community, saying that the adherents of the faith should “not forget the significance of Eid al-Adha, which revolves around the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, a central teaching of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).”

“The celebration of Eid al-Adha serves as a reminder for us to emulate the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

“Prophet Ibrahim, when instructed by Almighty Allah to sacrifice his son, Ismail, humbly obeyed without questioning God’s command.

“As his followers, we must strive to follow in his footsteps,” the party said.

Speaking further, PDP enjoined residents of Lagos State to view this period as one of sacrifice, a belief, which it said it shared and believed would yield positive outcomes, just as it equally called on everyone to embrace peace during this time, being the core of the Islamic faith.

Besides, the party noted that the annual Eid al-Adha Festival is also a time for sharing, when the faithful were encouraged to show love to their neighbors and extend assistance to the less privileged, expressing optimism of the collective desire the citizens “to soon witness a Lagos of our dreams, where everyone can enjoy abundance and the wealth of the state is well distributed.”

“Our prayers are for the Almighty Allah to continue to provide for all of us as we celebrate another Eid Festival and grant us the opportunity to celebrate many more in good health.

“May the blessings of the Almighty Allah be upon you and your family abundantly as you engage in your Holy sacrifice! Eid Mubarak!

“May Allah accept your sacrifice and reward you generously!” the party prayed.





