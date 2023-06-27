Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the state and across the world on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, with a call on them to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, obedience, and tolerance.

The Governor stated this in his Sallah message to the people of Gombe State, stressing the need to supplicate to the will of Allah in all situations.

He enjoined Muslims to sustain their prayers for the peace, security, and prosperity of the state and the nation at large, especially the new dispensation.

The Governor also urged them to use the occasion to extend hands of support and show love and good neighbourliness as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and upheld by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said, “As we celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, I want to admonish us to reflect on the message and lessons of the season which teaches total submission, obedience, and selflessness. We must also imbibe the tenets of Islam which promote peace, tolerance, modesty, and love.”

He appreciated the traditional institution, community and religious leaders, and the entire people of Gombe state for their support and understanding while reiterating his administration’s resolve to continue to provide quality leadership and consolidate on the gains so far recorded for a better tomorrow.

He congratulated the Muslim Pilgrims performing Hajj for a successful Arafat and other Hajj rites and prayed for a pleasant and rewarding completion of the holy pilgrimage.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court





The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…