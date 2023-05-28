Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan says the relative stability in the nation’s democratic governance is attributed to the consolidated, good Executive-Legislative relationship.

The Senate President, who was in Minna, Niger State Capital as Special Guest of Honour to commission the new Niger State House of Assembly Complex, noted that since separation of powers is the basis for the relationship of both arms of government, stability remains vital for good governance.

Lawan described Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as a Parliamentary friendly Governor and commended his vision that led to the construction of the new, magnificent House of Assembly Complex.

He said the multi-million naira edifice would greatly enhance the efficiency of the state legislature in the discharge of their legislative responsibilities for the overall growth and development of the state.

Earlier, Governor Sani Bello disclosed that the decision to construct the new House of Assembly Complex is informed by the desire to provide a conducive working environment, improve quality and build the capacity of the legislators in discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

The Governor commended the leadership and members of the state assembly for collaboration in providing good governance to the people stressing that his administration enjoyed a mutually supportive working relationship with the legislature.

He urged members of staff to ensure excellent maintenance culture in the management of the edifice.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Wuse acknowledged the efforts of Governor Sani Bello in supporting and advocating the autonomy of the legislature which aided the performance of members in the state.

Wuse frowned at the frequency with which presiding officers are removed and called for the review of the impeachment process for presiding officers to enable them to put in their best.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Hon. Sani Muhammadu Mai Lafiya stated that the 3-floor Assembly Complex consists of 30 offices for the Honourable Members, a 300-capacity public hearing room, a conference room for seminars and symposiums and 8 committee rooms, a Library, Cybercafe, research and an E-library among others.