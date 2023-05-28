Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Katie Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday submitted their Asset Declaration Forms.

Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat took this step in compliance with paragraph 11 part 1 to the 5th schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the of their term in office.

Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Media Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu, made this known in a release made available to newsmen, saying that the governor and his deputy had, by their action, satisfied Section 185(1) of the same Constitution that makes it paramount for the political office holders to declare their assets before they take oath of office.

According to the statement, the asset declaration was administered to Governor Sanwo-Olu “and his deputy by Professor S.F Ogundare, Board member representing South West zone, and witnessed by Rt. Hon. Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam, member and Mrs. O Popoola, Lagos State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Meanwhile, the historic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), the venue of the event is already wearing an impressive new look.

TBS, sited close to the Lagos House, Marina on Lagos Island, on Saturday witnessed massive decoration and aesthetic improvements as members of the Inauguration Committee and vendors worked to give the venue a new look.

The VIP stand located at the centre of TBS wore a very exquisite and colorful look with the decorators still putting finishing touches to it as at Saturday afternoon.

There were some platforms located close to the VIP stand, where the rituals of the swearing-in would be performed during the inauguration.

Some members of the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) were seen within TBS perfecting their match and other displays.

In a related development, some Lagosians trooped out on Saturday for the “Greater Lagos Exhibition,,” a pictorial exhibition on the works of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu from May 29, 2019, to date.

It was gathered that the eight-day photo exhibition held at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, runs daily from 10 am to 6 pm, started last Sunday and will end today, Sunday, May 28.





