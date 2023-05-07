The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has disclosed that the federal government has evacuated no fewer than 1,471 Nigerians from the war-prone Sudan since the beginning of the evacuation in the last five days.

According to the Head of the Media and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun in an update obtained by NIGERIAN TRIBUNE disclosed that the first and second Batch landed in a Military Jet C13 which carried 99 people and AirPeace Fight with 277 respectively which made it a total of 376 returnees.

Balogun further disclosed that the third, fourth and sixth batches of 130, 131 and 102 returnees were airlifted by Tarco aircraft while the fifth and seventh batches with 410 and 322 were airlifted by MaxAir and Azman aircraft respectively

“So far a total number of 1471 citizens has been received as we await the arrival of Air Peace later and the good news is, no Nigerian life has been lost so far.” He stated.