The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has formally declared his interest in the race for speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, and infolded various reforms he would introduce if elected to the office.

Gagdi, speaking during his official declaration in Abuja on Saturday, promised to strengthen oversight by standing committees of the House, and make reports of such engagements accessible to the people through a dedicated website if he emerged at the inauguration of the new assembly.

Bearing his mind on the zoning arrangement of his Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gagdi made a passionate plea to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Speakership to the North Central Region of the country for the sake of “equity and fairness.” in order to stabilize the next civilian administration.

According to him, “I am confident that the President-elect has the capacity to do that but only with the support of people that mean well for him and his government, and I am sure I am one of these people.

“Our president-elect, I am following in his footsteps as someone that is elected based on his potentials and antecedents. I cannot remember as an APC member where Mr President-elect was endorsed as a consensus candidate for our party. It was only zoned to the southern part of Nigeria. I give my respect to the northern governments who came out at that time to say that the north has produced a president for eight years and in the spirit of justice, peace, equity and fairness, then the presidency should be zoned to southern Nigeria.

It is the delegates that Nigerians under APC gave them the power to choose who they want that in their wisest decision decided to vote for our leader and president elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want that same spirit of justice, equity and fairness to play in the elections of the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives. It is ideal that we have six geopolitical zones. In the north we have three, the north west, the north east and north central.

Speaking further he expressed confidence in the ability of the President-elect to take the country to greater heights.

According to him, “ I am confident that our president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a talent hunter and would take Nigeria to the promised land. I am optimistic that our president-elect is a talent hunter and I declare to all Nigerians that Asiwaju would find the best talents in Yusuf Adamu Gagdi to partner with to take Nigeria to the promised land.”