65th Independence: Tinubu to inaugurate renovated National Arts Theatre October 1

As part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Wednesday, officially inaugurate the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.
The historic project, executed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee as part of their commitment to giving back to the nation, marks a bold investment in Nigeria’s cultural heritage and creative future.
President Tinubu, who in July 2024 renamed the edifice the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate, will lead a distinguished gathering of state governors, members of the National Assembly, the diplomatic corps, captains of industry, academics, cultural ambassadors, and youth leaders.
In a joint statement, the CBN, the Bankers’ Committee, and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy underscored the theatre’s reopening as both a celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural legacy and a launchpad for its creative industries.
While the renovation was financed and delivered by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee, the Ministry’s partnership in programming, policy alignment, and stewardship of Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem ensures that the rejuvenated National Theatre will serve as a truly national asset.
The reopening will feature performances by the National Troupe and other leading artists, along with special remarks from Prof. Wole Soyinka.
CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso will deliver the welcome address, with goodwill messages from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.
Upgrades to the facility meet the highest global standards for theatre and performance.
Key improvements include a completely overhauled HVAC system, enhanced fire safety measures, new electrical, water, and sewage systems, advanced audio-video-lighting technology, world-class stage engineering, 17 new passenger lifts, solar power integration, refurbished interiors and furniture, and the restoration of historic artworks across the façade and interiors.
Ahead of the inauguration, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso noted: “This is not just an edifice; it represents our history and culture. The transformation of this landmark into a world-class facility is a testament to the Nigerian spirit.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu added: “The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts (National Theatre) will not only showcase arts, tourism, and culture, but will also serve as a world-class venue for global conferences and performances.”
Minister Hannatu Musawa described the project as “a gift to the nation and a source of pride. The successful renovation of the National Theatre marks a milestone in our collective effort to preserve cultural assets while creating new opportunities for the creative industry.”
Originally constructed under the Yakubu Gowon military regime and completed in 1976 under General Olusegun Obasanjo, the National Theatre famously hosted FESTAC ’77, the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture.
With this transformation, it now stands ready to host the next era of Nigeria’s cultural and creative renaissance.
