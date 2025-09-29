65th Independence: Tinubu to inaugurate renovated National Arts Theatre October 1

As part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Wednesday, officially inaugurate the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The historic project, executed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee as part of their commitment to giving back to the nation, marks a bold investment in Nigeria’s cultural heritage and creative future.

President Tinubu, who in July 2024 renamed the edifice the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate, will lead a distinguished gathering of state governors, members of the National Assembly, the diplomatic corps, captains of industry, academics, cultural ambassadors, and youth leaders.

In a joint statement, the CBN, the Bankers’ Committee, and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy underscored the theatre’s reopening as both a celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural legacy and a launchpad for its creative industries.

While the renovation was financed and delivered by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee, the Ministry’s partnership in programming, policy alignment, and stewardship of Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem ensures that the rejuvenated National Theatre will serve as a truly national asset.