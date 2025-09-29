Soludo’s wife not involved in N38m contract scandal — Anambra govt

Anambra State Government has dismissed as false recent social media allegations linking the Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, to a purported N38 million contract scandal at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam.

The denied information was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Monday by Senior media aide to Governor Charles Soludo, Daniel Ezeigwe.

The state government described the claims as ‘spurious, ridiculous and a senseless attempt’ to tarnish the image of the First Lady.

The statement categorically denied any involvement of Mrs. Soludo in state contract processes, clarifying that:

“Anambra State has not established an official Office of the First Lady, and it has not appointed any Senior Special Assistant to serve in that role.

“Mrs. Chinwe Umerie, who was mentioned in the circulating claims, is not an aide to Mrs. Soludo and has no professional association with her.

“Mrs. Soludo has no role in government contracts and had no involvement in any alleged N38 million project at Ojukwu Varsity.

“The awarding of honorary doctorate degrees at the university is the sole responsibility of the institution’s Senate and Governing Council, not the Vice Chancellor acting alone.

“We understand that this is the season of politics, and there’s no level that some people won’t descend in their desperate chase for nothing,” it said.

The government urged the public to disregard the claims and described Mrs. Soludo as a woman of integrity, decency, and peerlessness.

Nigerian Tribune gathered the response follows a wave of unverified reports on social media alleging misconduct involving the Governor’s wife and university officials.