Johnson Babajide- Makurdi

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Wale Abass, on Wednesday, said that the command has created quick response units to address any emergency during the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The CP, who stated this while addressing political stakeholders in the preparation for the governorship and state assembly elections, also said that the Inspector General of Police had deployed more officers to the state.

The CP said more security operatives drawn from other sister agencies would be deployed for the election.

Director of State Security Service, Kenneth Asuquo, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Professor Sam Egwu, and other top police officers and leaders of different political parties attended the meeting held at the conference room at the Command headquarters in Makurdi.

Addressing the stakeholders, CP Abass enjoined the political leaders to talk to their foot soldiers to ensure peace during the election.

He assured people of the state that adequate security will be provided but called on politicians to play the game according to the rules.

He said, “the coming election is more of local ones so we will like you, the political actors, to play the game according to the rules to have a peaceful election.

“As part of our efforts at ensuring peaceful election, we have created quick response units to attend to emergencies. This will be replicated at all divisional headquarters headed by DPOs.

“The IG has graciously sent three more CPs to the state with facilities to curtain criminal elements.

"So, I want to appeal to political leaders to talk to your foot soldiers because they understand your body language more. We must all work together to ensure a peaceful election.





In his speech, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Professor Sam Egwu, said that the commission had identified the reason for the lateness of election materials during the last election and assured that the lapses had been taken care of.

He, however, accused the political class of some of the crises that always mar elections which he described as winning of election at all costs.