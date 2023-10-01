The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the future of Nigeria, saying the current economic situation would soon end in joy.

The party expressed optimism towards greatness, noting that the federal and state governments are taking concrete steps to bring down the prices of products, boost workers’ welfare, and promote massive investments in infrastructures.

The State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, who stated this in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, congratulated members of the ruling party, and Nigerians, as the nation celebrated the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

“I urge Nigerians to exhibit undying love for the country by putting its interest ahead of any other. The young administration needs time and support of Nigerians to actualize its campaign promises,” Adetimehin said

The Ondo APC specifically assured labour unions in Ondo State that the Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration would consistently parley with them, to promote industrial harmony, adding that workers’ welfare “has always been our priority”.

The party called on the government to maximize the utilisation of available human and natural resources in the country, in its determination to ensure speedy overall development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike action October 3

A joint press briefing by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike action across Nigeria, starting from Tuesday, October 3, 2023….

Mohbad was brought in dead — Lagos hospital breaks silence

Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, where late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, was taken to in his last moments, has broken the silence over his death..…..

Alleged misconduct: Court stops impeachment of Ondo deputy governor

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct….….…

Abducted Zamfara Students: We’re not negotiating with terrorists — FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed the claim by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State that it was negotiating with the Terrorists to secure the release of the abducted students of the Federal University of Gusau and others, describing it as false, insisting that it was rather working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the abducted students and others return home unhurt.….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…