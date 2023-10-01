As part of initiatives for its 20th-anniversary celebrations, Africa Magic has unveiled a new brand logo and identity colours for each of the seven Africa Magic channels.

The new look was unveiled at 12:00 am, October 1, 2023.

Commenting on the initiative, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said changes to Africa Magic channels represent the beauty, spirit, peculiarity, and diversity of cultures on the African continent.

“As part of Africa Magic’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, we are unveiling a new Africa Magic logo with unique colours for each of the seven Africa Magic channels available on DStv and GOtv. The new look and feel takes effect from October 1, which marks the 63rd Independence Day celebration of Nigeria.

“We have had two decades of impactful storytelling and growth with our audience at the heart of this journey. The new logo and colours of Africa Magic channels represent the tenacity, creativity, enthusiasm, warmth, harmony, happiness, inspiration, and hope among the diverse cultures on the African continent. As we celebrate this milestone, Africa Magic looks forward to more decades of providing quality entertaining content for our esteemed audiences with a commitment to telling unique and authentic African stories that depict the everyday realities of Africans, for the African and global audiences,” Tejumola said.

Africa Magic, which started with one channel in 2003, has grown to a chain of seven channels: Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, Africa Magic Family, Africa Magic Yoruba, Africa Magic Igbo, Africa Magic Hausa, and Africa Magic Epic within the last two decades.

With over 30,000 original content hours, and an estimated one million viewers daily, Africa Magic has established itself as the reliable home of high-quality family entertainment in Africa. Africa Magic has elevated the business of movie production and licensing on the continent while also discovering and nurturing talents for the entertainment industry.

As part of Africa Magic’s 20th-anniversary celebration, MultiChoice Nigeria has also announced a birthday gift to all subscribers by offering an open window to the Africa Magic Showcase channel to DStv Compact and GOtv Supa+ subscribers from October 1. In a statement issued on Monday, the company explained that GOtv Supa+ customers will gain access to a rich variety of content available on Africa Magic Showcase, which was previously been available to customers on DStv Compact Plus and Premium packages.

“We are delighted to offer DStv Compact and GOtv Supa+ customers this open window to the exclusive Africa Magic Showcase channel during our 20th-anniversary celebrations. We understand that our customers have been a bedrock for our past and present success, as such, they are major stakeholders in the ongoing celebration.”

