60-year-old woman killed by gunmen in Plateau

A sixty-year-old woman, Laraba Dauda, of the Rahoss community in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, has been killed by a group of people suspected to be Fulani militias.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Monday when the deceased went to fetch firewood but was not seen back home until the late hours of the day, adding that all efforts by her relatives to trace her whereabouts proved abortive.

According to him, after a vigorous search, the body was later discovered while one of the militias fully armed was seen close to where her body was found.

He added that security men who arrived in the community gave the elements a hot chase and eventually arrested eight of the militia.

The eyewitness further commended the men of the Operations Safe Haven alongside the personnel of Divisional Police Headquarters in Riyom local government for their swift response when intimated about the incident.

However, the national leadership of the Berom Youth Moulder Association has called for calm and made a passionate appeal to the security agencies to fish out other militias still hibernating in the locality.

The spokesman, Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, stated that seven people have been arrested in connection with the killing.

He added that the community is under the surveillance of the security agencies with the aim of arresting more of those terrorising the local government area.

