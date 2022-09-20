Umahi, Anyichuks, others make INEC final list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the name of Governor David Umahi as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.

According to the INEC list, Umahi made the list on court order.

Recall that Governor Umahi had been in court with Mrs Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze over who becomes the authentic candidate to represent APC in the Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.

Others that made the list are Linus Abba Okorie for the Labour Party (LP), and Senator Ama Nnachi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others include Egwu Reuben Uche, (AA), Akpanwaze Macson Innocent (ADC), Eleje Ifeanyi Inya, (APGA), Leo Ogbonna Idam (NNPP), Ibeabuchi Levi Ajah NRM and Kelechi Nnachi Ulohuo (SDP).

In Ebonyi North, Senator Samuel Ominyi Egwu made the PDP senatorial candidate while Onyekachi Nwebonyi made that of the APC and Enigwe Anslem Okwy made the list for Labour Party (LP).

In Ebonyi Central, Lazarus Ogbe made the PDP senatorial candidate for Ebonyi Central, Kenneth Eze Emeke for APC, Onwe Uzor Emmanuel for APGA and Nwuruku Lawrence made it for the Labour Party (LP).





Tribune Online also gathered that in the House of Representatives, all Ifeanyi Odii lineup made the list as the Peoples Democratic Party candidates.

Recall that Senator Obinna Ogba, a few days ago, while addressing his supporters at his campaign office after the Supreme Court affirmed Odii as the Gubernatorial candidate, said all the National Assembly recognised and sent to INEC are from his lineups.