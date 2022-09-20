Suspected fake doctors, surgeons nabbed, 10 patients freed, facilities closed in Cross River

Some medical charlatans parading as laboratory scientists, surgeons, and medical doctors have been arrested in Cross River State and handed over to the Nigerian police.

Explaining processes that led to the arrests, the Chairman of the Cross River State Taskforce on quackery and related violations in the healthcare delivery system, Dr David Ushie, said the arrests took place in the Ogoja area council of the state.

“I received a tip-off concerning the presence of some wonder surgeons in the Aladin community of Ogoja LGA. I and my team left Calabar by 12:30 (night time) on September 8, 2022, to ensure the offenders did not escape as they usually did.

“We immediately contacted the Chairman of Council, Honourable Emmanuel Ishabor and the DPO of Ogoja Area Command, Supol Horsfall, who both confirmed the incident.

“At the Health Centre Aladim, the venue of the crime after a full day of interviews and facility assessment, we made the following discoveries: There were 10 patients on admission; nine of the ten patients had eleven surgeries.

“Amongst the nine, three patients had four surgeries for hernia, the majority of the seven had surgeries for appendectomies, One patient had two surgeries for the appendix and one for a hernia. At least five of the 11 surgeries were clearly recognisable as superficial skin cuts giving patients the false sense that they had surgery.

“At least six persons conspired in these fake surgeries and they include; Mr Phillips Terzengwe Beeve who (carried out surgical operations’ on all nine patients & one Mr Sunny (carries out ultrasound scan and report with Life First Business Name). Life First is located in Okuku, Iyala LGA and is owned by Dr Augustine Adugba, Dr Austin Adugba (employer of Mr Phillips and Mr Sunny).”

Tribune Online also gathered that a monarch, Chief Sunny (clan Head of Aladim), was also involved, as he was alleged to have Initiated the arrangement.

The suspects are all awaiting trial, and are still in police detention facility Calabar, Dr Davide Ushie chairman of the task force confirmed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE