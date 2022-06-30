6 ways to overcome masturbation addiction

Masturbation refers to the act of self-stimulating the genitals or touching other sensitive areas for sexual pleasure. There is an old joke that 98% of people masturbate and the remaining two percent are lying. Just like any other addiction, overcoming masturbation addiction is not easy, but with the help of some of the tips that will be discussed in this article, it can be combated and defeated.

According to a 2018 Global Self Pleasure Report conducted by Tenga Co. Ltd, 78% of all adults in the world masturbate. This further affirms the popularity of masturbation among people.

Although the Bible does not directly address masturbation, “lustful thoughts” which is the action that leads to masturbation, are described as sinful and are condemned by the Bible.

Similarly, in Islam, there is no specific verse of the Qur’an that addresses the issue, but it has been condemned as haram (forbidden) by many Islamic scholars.

Apart from the fact that masturbation is frowned upon by most religions, it is also usually condemned by many cultures, and social stigma is always placed on those who engage in the act.

Masturbation is linked with different harmful effects, which include but are not limited to the following:

Disrupt daily activities

Excessive masturbation can reduce the level of functionality of an individual, thus disrupting their daily activities. They may find it difficult to perform optimally at work, school, and other places.

It affects your sex life





Masturbation may affect your sexual relationship with your partner. It can alter one’s sexual life and make it difficult for the person to derive pleasure in sex when compared to that of masturbation.

Low sperm count

Excessive masturbation can hamper the body’s capacity to build testosterone, which can possibly lead to a low sperm count.

Premature ejaculation

Excessive masturbation has been linked with premature ejaculation. It is extremely hard for men who masturbate to control the release of sperm while having sex.

Injure your genitals

Masturbation, if done vigorously, could hurt you by leaving skin chafing on your private parts. Although mild, this might take days or weeks to heal in some cases.

Let’s take a look at some of the tips that can be adopted to overcome an addiction to masturbation.

1) Stay away from sexual content

Masturbation does not just begin on its own. It is mostly as a result of being exposed to sexual content such as pornography and nudity. To overcome the habit of masturbation, you need to distance yourself from any sexual content that could trigger the act. If your phone or other gadget is loaded with sexual content, you should consider getting rid of such content.

2) Avoid being alone

Privacy, being all by yourself, gives you the possibility to explore all types of moral and immoral habits, masturbating included. If you are always in the midst of people, your chances of masturbating will be slim or close to nothing. Always ensure you spend more time with good people.

3) Set a goal for abstinence

Just as it is difficult to build a house in a day, it is also difficult to stop addiction in one day. This is where the setting of goals comes in. Set an abstinence goal for yourself. You can begin with a day, then a week, then a month, or a year. You should continue the process until you are totally free from the act and no longer get the urge to masturbate.

4) Keep yourself occupied with other activities

Always ensure you find something to do at all times. Keeping a full schedule will reduce the probability of you engaging in the act of masturbation. You may learn a new skill, read books, exercise, or engage yourself in any other healthy activity that may help to keep your mind and body busy, such that you won’t have the time to think about masturbating. Anytime the urge to masturbate flashes through your mind, you should replace it with other activities.

5) Reward yourself

Set a reward system for your success. The reward does not necessarily have to be big, it may just be anything to appreciate your progress in overcoming the addiction. Rewarding yourself each time you overcome the temptation and urge to masturbate can be helpful when it comes to overcoming the act of masturbation addiction.

6) Seek professional help

It is best to seek professional help. If your masturbation addiction has gotten to a stage where all the other tips discussed could not help to stop the act, then it is ideal to seek professional help from a mental health professional who specialises in human sexuality.

