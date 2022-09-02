6 ways to avoid food wastage

Considering the nation’s economic situation, the increase in the price of foodstuffs, and even feeding in general, food wastage should be considered a crime.

Food wastage is a wastage of resources. It is very essential that you reduce food wastage. Remember that a lot of people go hungry everyday.

If food wastage is a habit, then you might need to change and reduce it. This article will help you with ways to avoid food wastage.

1. Avoid buying perishable foods excessively

Perishable foods are foods that can’t last more than two to three days. These include foods like fish, meat, dairy, fruits, tomatoes, pepper, and foods that can’t be preserved without a refrigerator. They are food that spoils easily. To avoid food wastage, avoid buying them in bulk.

It is much better to visit the market to buy the food when needed.

2. Have a meal plan

Meal planning is one of the most reasonable ways to avoid food wastage. Planning your recipes and putting them into writing guides you. While preparing the recipe, try as much as possible to prepare the content you can finish. Having leftovers might eventually result in wastage. This is why planning will help you get the necessary groceries and suspend the ones that might not be needed urgently.

3. Properly refrigerate leftover food.

Food pathogens and bacteria are the reasons behind food spoilage, which leads to food wastage.

Keeping your food in the refrigerator helps reduce the growth of pathogens that could cause food spoilage.

Leftover meals should be refrigerated immediately. Put them in airtight containers but try as much as possible to remember the meals in the freezer.

4. Properly preserve your food

Preserving includes drying, frying, fermenting, freezing, or canning. You can dry your smoked fish in the sun regularly to prevent it from smelling or decomposing.





5. Be creative

To avoid food wastage, you need to be creative. Try out new recipes and delicacies with ingredients that you think might spoil soon. You can do research on YouTube, watch videos on how to make use of your leftovers or other food products to make good use of them.

6. Check the expiry dates of food products

It is important that you check out for the expiry dates on the product pack. For groceries that are without expiry dates, properly scrutinize it before buying. Even after buying, try as much as possible to use the groceries before its expiry date. This will prevent you from having to trash out food or groceries.

Food wastage is a great disrespect to food. This is why you should make use of the points above to prevent you from disposing food and groceries.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE