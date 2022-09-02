2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m for billboards, posters in Kogi

Presidential candidates in the 2023 general election are to pay N10 million to erect billboards and posters in Kogi.

This follows the passage of the State’s Signage Agency Establishment Law by the House of Assembly during its sitting in Lokoja.

The legislators, who considered the bill clause by clause at plenary, said the law would regulate the outdoor display of signage and advertisements in the state.

The law also aims at curbing the indiscriminate pasting of posters on sidewalks, walls, bridges and public buildings in the state.

By the new law, all governorship candidates are to pay N5 million; senatorial candidates, N2 million; and House of Representatives, N1 million.

The law also stipulates that House of Assembly and Council Chairmanship candidates are to pay N500, 000 each.

Consequently, the law provides for the establishment of a signage agency saddled with regulatory functions.





This means that until permits are issued no politician, political party or organisation can erect any billboard or paste a poster at any designated place in the state.

Also at plenary, the House passed a second bill regulating pool betting in the state.

By the new law, if assented, all operators of pool centres in the state must register with the state government before operating such a business in Kogi.

The speaker of the House, Mr Matthew Kolawale, explained that with the passage of the two bills, defaulters would face the wrath of the law.