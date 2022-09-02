2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m for billboards, posters in Kogi

Latest NewsTop News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi nurses midwives BHCPF,Group Yahaya Bello intervention ,VAPP bill into law, Support Tinubu in 2023, Yahaya alleges governors gang up, Yahaya Bello swears in judges, disbursement of N130 million, Bello pays nomination fee, Kogi govt explain delay in March Pension, APC'll poll 41 million votes, 2023: Katsina youths task Buhari to support Yahaya Bello, Percentage salary: LG health workers threaten to down tool in Kogi, We didn’t endorse Yahaya Bello, Kogi gov orders investigation into alleged killing of Okada rider, destruction of old Police Barracks in Kabba, Kidnappers of Kogi CoS, Buhari’s supporters are pulling his government down, Yahaya Bello declares Kogi,World Bank hails Kogi's 2020 audited financial statement, APPEALS project to improve livelihoods, Political elites fueling insecurity , appreciate efforts of Buhari ,Bello presents 2022 budget, review of Revenue Allocation, smear campaign against Yahaya Bello, Ex-SIEC Commissioner commends Gov, Peace Day: Increase in banditry, Bello committed to strengthening, We are working, N20bn bailout, Kogi govt thanks President, kogi Court freezes N20bn Kogi’s salary bailout account , Kogi is safest state, Flooding: Relocate to higher, Kogi
Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello

Presidential candidates in the 2023 general election are to pay N10 million to erect billboards and posters in Kogi.

This follows the passage of the State’s Signage Agency Establishment Law by the House of Assembly during its sitting in Lokoja.

The legislators, who considered the bill clause by clause at plenary, said the law would regulate the outdoor display of signage and advertisements in the state.

The law also aims at curbing the indiscriminate pasting of posters on sidewalks, walls, bridges and public buildings in the state.

By the new law, all governorship candidates are to pay N5 million; senatorial candidates, N2 million; and House of Representatives, N1 million.

The law also stipulates that House of Assembly and Council Chairmanship candidates are to pay N500, 000 each.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Consequently, the law provides for the establishment of a signage agency saddled with regulatory functions.


This means that until permits are issued no politician, political party or organisation can erect any billboard or paste a poster at any designated place in the state.

Also at plenary, the House passed a second bill regulating pool betting in the state.

By the new law, if assented, all operators of pool centres in the state must register with the state government before operating such a business in Kogi.

The speaker of the House, Mr Matthew Kolawale, explained that with the passage of the two bills, defaulters would face the wrath of the law.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Things you should avoid doing to your woman in a relationship

Latest News

Five things men don’t want in a relationship

Latest News

INEC to publish final list of presidential, NASS candidates September 20

Latest News

Girl sacked at work for joining Peter Obi rally gets scholarship, employment

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More