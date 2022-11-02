6 Nigerian foods that boost sperm count

As a man, especially one who is planning to have children, your sperm count has to be high. Sometimes, when a couple has issues with having a child, it may be due to low sperm count. Many men suffer from low sperm count without even realising it. This is because it has no signs or symptoms other than the fact that the man may have fertility issues.

But low sperm count is not a permanent problem as it can be treated or fixed.

While there are drugs for this, there are more natural ways to boost your sperm count. This includes lifestyle changes, as well as eating certain foods. According to Collins Nwokolo on healthguide.ng, here are some Nigerian foods that boost sperm count.

1. Nuts

Nuts, especially walnuts, not only boost your sperm count but also help to improve sperm quality which is another important thing that ensures your fertility as a man. Nuts contain healthy fats that facilitate the production of the cell membrane for sperm cells.

Walnuts are excellent sources of healthy fats and protein. Healthy fat is essential for the production of the cell membrane for sperm cells. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help boost the volume of sperm by promoting blood flow to the testicles. Walnuts also contain arginine, which contributes to the increase in sperm count.

2. Eggs

If you needed more reasons to eat eggs as a man, think of your sperm count. Eggs do a lot of good for your sperm. First, they boost production, increasing your sperm count. The vitamin E and zinc in eggs also improve the motility of the sperm, meaning it allows it ‘swim’ or move better, increasing the chances of fertilising the eggs. Eggs also keep your sperm healthy by eliminating free radicals in the sperm.

The good thing about eggs is that they can be enjoyed in many ways and they would have the same effect on you.

3. Bananas

Bananas play a big role in male fertility. Bananas are rich in Vitamins B1 and C and magnesium which boost the production of sperm. They also contain Bromelain, a rare enzyme that improves sperm motility as well as increases your sperm count. Besides all of this, bananas help put you in the right mood and also regulate your sex hormones. There are many other amazing health benefits of bananas for men to learn about.

4. Beans

This may come as a surprise but beans play a big role in boosting sperm production and quality. This is because it contains zinc, a nutrient that increases your sperm count and helps with motility as well. Whichever way you choose to take your beans, you can get to benefit from them a whole lot. There are many more Nigerian foods rich in zinc, which can boost sperm count.

5. Unripe plantain





Although there are no studies to back this up, there are people who attribute unripe plantain to sperm production and quality. They maintain that unripe plantain helps to thicken sperm, which is very important and also increases your sperm count.

6. Sardines

Sardines are made with mackerel, a small, fatty fish. Mackerel is full of polyunsaturated fats, which are crucial for the healthy development of the sperm membrane. They also contain omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which medical experts suggest can improve sperm count, motility, and concentration.

