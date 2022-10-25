Five types of women you should never marry

Getting married to someone is one of the biggest decisions of your life, and it is wise to make your choices carefully. Dating or relationships can be pretty tricky if not done wisely. You can end up with the wrong person if you are not careful about whom you want to end up with. Unlike breakups, divorces are not easy. It involves not only emotional stress, but also financial and legal hassles. So, it is always best to make sure you are marrying the right person.

If you are looking for a lifelong commitment with a woman, make sure you make your choices wisely. The first thing to do is to find out if the woman has any of these five traits. If yes, you should rethink.

1. The one who lies often

If your date or girlfriend consistently lies about things, then you should think 10 times before you decide to get married to her. You don’t want to be in a marriage where you are constantly being lied to.

2. The materialistic one

Well, there is nothing wrong with liking materialistic things. However, if a girl is with you only because you shower her with gifts, then maybe it is time you think about where you want to take the relationship to. If your girl constantly talks about getting her gifts, shopping for her, taking her out to fancy dinners, and not being available when you need her emotionally, then this is the type of woman you should not marry.

3. The disrespectful one

Take your girl out for a date and just notice how she behaves with the hotel staff and other people. If she disrespects them, then in the future she will disrespect you as well. You want to marry a woman who respects you, your family, and your friends. So, before you make your choice, ensure that she is not disrespectful towards people or things you like.

4. The insecure one

An insecure woman can make your life a living hell. She will make little things seem big and complicated. She will call and text you incessantly just to figure out what you are up to. An insecure woman won’t appreciate you having friends of the opposite sex. Also, you cannot expect trust in a relationship like this. So it is advisable not to marry an insecure woman.

5. The one who is always bitter

Do you know the kind of women who get angry at the silliest things, the ones who can’t take jokes and snap now and then? A man should stay away from women like these. Maybe there is a reason why she is behaving that way, like a bad past or something else. However, it is difficult to cope with a bitter woman.

If you are looking for a lifelong commitment with the girl of your dreams, ensure that she has none of the above-mentioned characteristics.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE