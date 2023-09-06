No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred along Akure/Owo highway in Ondo state, on Tuesday

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Mr. Ezekiel SonAllah, who confirmed the accident, said the accident involved a Red Man Diesel Truck and one Toyota Sienna marked Ondo FFN 310 PU

SonAllah said that the incident occurred at about 1:39 pm about 3km away from Akure Airport attributing the cause of the accident to speed violation and wrongful overtaking, leading to loss of control of the vehicle.

According to the Sector Commander, six male adults died on the spot while one female adult was injured out of eight people involved in the accident.

The FRSC boss lister the items recovered from the scene of the accident to include money, phones and said all the items had been handed over to the police operatives from Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

He said “the six corpses have been deposited at the general hospital morgue, Akure while obstruction on the road has been cleared and the vehicles, money and phones were handed over to the police.”

SonAllah, however, called on motorists to always abide by the prescribed speed limit, calling on commercial drivers to always ensure adhering to the speed limit and install speed limit devices in their vehicles.

“Our drivers should be safety conscious at all times and should not overtake if it is not safe.

“Passengers should not only warn drivers in an event of excess speed but also report them to security agencies manning the highways,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE