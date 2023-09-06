Stakeholders in the Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN) have entered a strategic partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and other partners to host the Digital Asset Summit for 2023.

The two-day summit, which is expected to run between September 6 and 7, will hold at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

Making the announcement at a press conference organised by SiBAN in Lagos recently, Mr Obinna Iwuno, president of SiBAN, said the event promises to be groundbreaking, uniting industry leaders, policymakers, investors and enthusiasts from around the world.

Iwuno, who is also the founder, Crypto Bootcamp Community, said, “The Digital Asset Summit 2023 represents a significant milestone for the blockchain industry in Africa. It is a testament to Nigeria’s and Africa’s growing influence in the global blockchain landscape.

“The Digital Asset Summit 2023 transcends the traditional conference experience. This is a platform offering collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation. Attendees can expect captivating presentations, interactive sessions and insightful discussions led by global experts.”

Speaking on the summit, which has garnered significant support from key partners and sponsors who are actively shaping the blockchain ecosystem in Africa, Franklin Peters, Vice President (Projects, Funding and Strategic Partnerships) for SiBAN and founder, BoundlessPay, explained that the partnership is in line with the association’s spirit of collaboration and growth.

“We understand that collaborations work best in this ecosystem and that is why we have entered into strategic partnerships with partners like prominent government agencies dedicated to fostering information and communications technology development in Nigeria.”

Also throwing its support behind the conference is the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), ZEBEC, a multi-chain continuous settlement protocol working towards the future of blockchain payment and COINEX, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange platform offering secure and user-friendly services to traders and investors.

Under the theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Blockchain in Africa,’ Emeka Ezike, chairman of the organising committee for the conference and Vice President (Media and Publicity) for SiBAN, emphasised the event’s importance.

“Digital Asset Summit 2023 underscores SiBAN’s commitment to nurturing the growth and impact of the blockchain industry in Nigeria.”





