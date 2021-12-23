2021: Armed Forces winning war against terrorists, bandits – DHQ

The Military High Command on Thursday declared that the nation’s Armed Forces is now winning the war against insurgency and other forms of criminality across the country based on the appreciable results recorded in the various theatres of operations in 2021.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, made the declaration while briefing Defence Correspondents on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in Abuja.

According to him, “during the year, troops neutralized scores of terrorists and bandits, while many others were incapacitated and their camps destroyed.

“Our operations also inhibited activities of economic saboteurs as well as exposed and obviated other criminal elements’ activities, in addition, several other criminal elements, including high profile ones, were either killed in action or arrested.”

He added that there were also records of large numbers of terrorists surrendering due to troops’ overwhelming kinetic and non-kinetic activities, while several kidnapped civilians were rescued and reunited with their families and their loved ones

According to him, “troops also repelled and forestalled armed criminal elements’ attacks on civilians and troops, recovered caches of arms, ammunition, equipment, vehicles and oodles of livestock within the year.”

He added that additionally, “in the maritime environment, troops in major and subsidiary operations were able to disrupt smuggling activities, immobilize illegal refining sites, arrest as well as neutralized perpetrators/criminal elements and recovered tons of petroleum products.”

The DDMO who said the operational performance of the troop for the year was “a show of our commitment, synergy and determination to lay down our lives to protect our great Nation,” assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would continue to sustain the offensive “and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone in Nigeria.”

Gen. Onyeuko in addition also acknowledged and saluted the noteworthy efforts and sacrifices of the gallant officers and men as well as other security agencies that progressively conduct the various operations across the country, saying that although some of the troops paid the supreme prize in the course of the operations, “our dogged troops consistently exhibited gallantry and resilience in the various operations within the year.”

While giving the summary account of the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria between nine and 23 December this year, Gen Onyeuko disclosed that during the period, a total of 100 terrorists and armed bandits were neutralized, while 85 others, including 16 migrating armed bandits from the Niger Republic, were arrested.

According to him, a total of 1,081 terrorists and members of their families were compelled to surrender to the Nigerian troops, while 53 kidnapped civilians were rescued from their abductors.

He added that the troops also recovered over 200 assorted weapons including AK-47 machine guns and dozens of livestock from different operations carried out in the last two weeks.

The directior further revealed that in Operation DELTA SAFE, troops sustained anti-illegal oil production operations and other non-kinetic operations to forestall activities of vandals and other economic saboteurs in the South-South Zone.

According to him, “consequently, in the last two weeks, troops discovered and immobilized a total of 14 illegal refining sites, 19 ovens, 13 cooking pots/boilers, 15 cooling systems, 15 reservoirs, five large dugout pits and 33storage tanks in the Niger Delta Region.

“A total of 896,500 litres and 70 polythene bags of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered in the process.

“Also, a total of 11,000 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene and 689,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations.

“In addition, 28 pieces of galvanized pipes, three tanker trucks and 12 wooden boats used for illegal oil bunkering activities were recovered and handled appropriately in the course of the operations.”

He stated that all the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for further action.

