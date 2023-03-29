By Bode Adewumi

The Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Masudur Rahman, has expressed the desire of his country to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in the areas of agriculture, textile and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Rahman said this recently in Abuja at a reception to mark the 52nd independence and National Day celebration of Bangladesh.

He said considering the peculiarity between both countries in terms of demography and diplomatic pursuits, Nigeria and Bangladesh needed to further strengthen cooperation from all fronts.

“Bangladesh and Nigeria, having tremendous synergies in demography, colonial legacy, democratic and secular traditions and diplomatic pursuits under the ambit of the UN and its specialised bodies, the OIC, the D-8 and the Commonwealth, are poised to deepen further our existing bilateral cooperation.

“Both countries are eyeing to expand cooperation in agriculture, education, communications and digital economy, export-led sectors like garments/textiles, SMEs, including defence training and exchanges,” he said.

Rahman also stressed the need to explore other areas of untapped potential and mutual interest. “I am hopeful that Bangladesh and Nigeria will strive further to tap the unexplored huge potential existing in the two countries and people, to elevate the bilateral cooperation to the next level of incentivised trading and business,” he added.

The envoy paid homage to the visionary leadership of the ‘father of the nation,’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his struggle for independence and bequeathing an independent and prosperous nation to its people.

He noted that the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, had gradually moved the country into a digital middle-income developing country from where it was at independence.

He said the country was on the road to achieving all SDGs and transforming the country into a higher middle-income country before 2030.





The High Commissioner therefore called on the international community to continue to partner with Bangladesh in its quest for rapid development.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE