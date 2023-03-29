AS Easter approaches Free Gift International Film and Theatre Ministry will be ushering in the season with an iconic stage play entitled “All or Nothing.”

This iconic stage play will be the fifth in the series which started in December 2021 and has featured classic performances of such plays like “Roaring Lion” and “GCFR.”

These Iconic theatre performances are organised three times annually – at Christmas, Easter and during the Independence week in October.

All or Nothing, written and directed by Ayotunde Yoloye tells the story of how the peace and calm in the land of Jikunda, one of the six villages in the province of Lemota, is shattered when the province is attacked by invaders, and the Samota, the traditional and spiritual leader of the province is reported dead.

The Jikunda council of elders, the Dikas, are relieved when they find that the invaders actually come in peace.

However, as the months go by, they realise that the stakes are very high and there is more to the invasion than meets the eye. The play explores the many compromise people make on the altar of peace and convenience.

It examines the challenges of remaining faithful to one’s beliefs and values in the face of adversity and seeming hopelessness.

It’s happening live at the Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos on Sunday, April 2.

There will be two performances of the play on the day at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

The first performance is classified as a silver performance and is open to the public for free once they register to attend online in advance at https://fgiallornothing.eventbrite.com while the second performance at 4.30pm is classified as a gold performance and is strictly by invitation.

The play which was first performed live 20 years ago at the Glover hall on Lagos Island, will feature a cast that includes veteran actors Chester Osagie, Banke Amole-Adams, Elijah Edet, Benjamin Adeniran, Emmanuel Tene, Beloved Lawal, Osas Okoduwa and Eric Amole-Adams.





Free GIFT Ministry is renowned for high impact, well performed Christian plays and films that minister the profound truth of God’s word effectively. Its plays have been performed over 1000 times on stage in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

Over the last 27 years it has consistently sought to create atmospheres where edifying, inspiring and life transforming stage dramas can be viewed by the public.

This Easter promises to be no different as “All or Nothing” will be performed live at the Muson Centre.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE