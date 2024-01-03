As part of an effort to support the Sokoto State government in tackling insecurity and unemployment among youths in the state, a group named Sokoto Professionals Network has organised free training for fifty youths on the solar power initiative.

The programme, which is in conjunction with the A.Y. Global Integrated Consult, is aimed at training fifty youths across the 23 local government areas of the state on solar photovoltaic installation and maintenance.

Speaking in his remarks while declaring the one-week exercise open on Wednesday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, challenged the beneficiaries of the gesture to take advantage of the training to reduce unemployment and create more positive changes in the state.

Represented by Alhaji Sani Umar Jabi, the district head of the Gagi community in Sokoto, the Sultan said such an initiative would reduce the ugly scenarios of insecurity in the state.

“The insecurity being witnessed across the country today, with the Northwest States now the worst hit, is being caused primarily by unemployment among our youths.

“I therefore commend the initiatives of this programme for supporting the governments in creating a better tomorrow for the youths of our state.”

He, however, challenged them not to rest on their oars and to continue to do more in support of the youth in the state going forward.

The chairman and chief sponsor of the programme, Engineer Faruk Yusuf Yabo, said in his remarks that the beneficiaries, apart from getting employment, will also improve the poverty index rate of the state, which he reaffirmed is the worst among the Nigerian states.

Yabo, who is a Permanent Secretary of Special Duties in the office of Head of Service of the federation, said the programmes will also reduce insecurity in the state, whereby more youths will be engaged, thereby discouraging them from engaging in acts of criminality of any sort.

Also speaking, the coordinator of Sokoto Network Initiatives, Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo, said the beneficiaries were drawn from all 23 local government areas of the state.

While calling on them to take the training more seriously than expected, he warns that whoever finds it wanting during the training session will be withdrawn from the programme and shown the exit door.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on Rural Electricity to the State Governor, Engineer Mustapha Muhammad, said the objectives and vision of the network are in line with part of the nine-point agenda of the state governor.

He said the current administration in the state is committed to engaging more youths to reduce the rate of unemployment and insecurity in the state.

He further assured that the administration of Ahmed Aliyu will continue to provide the necessary support and provide an enabling environment for whoever is interested in supporting youth engagement in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…