Knocks as Tinubu shuns town hall meeting on live TV

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Sunday stayed away from the presidential Town hall debate organised by Arise Television and its partners.

However, his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, respectively, showed up on the live television programme to outline their ways to tackle the nation’s problems if elected.

Sunday’s session saw the presidential flag bearers fielding questions from the moderator and a panel of interviewers on education, healthcare, poverty and human capital development.

The APC presidential candidate had travelled to the United Kingdom to attend a scheduled speaking engagement at Chatham House.

However, his absence at the debate has drawn the ire of the main opposition party candidate’s camp which argued that Tinubu ought to have addressed Nigerians here at home since there are no voters in the United Kingdom.

