5 things not to do when arguing with your child

For many parents, every conversation with their kids seems to turn into an argument. Parents are often so busy just trying to keep their families going. They are working, worrying, and generally living stressful lives. If you argue frequently or constantly with your child, here are five things not to do.

1. ​Don’t shun your child’s personality

One of the most important things you should learn as a parent is to understand your child. It is extremely beneficial in becoming an effective guide and nurturer of your child as they grow and mature. Keep in mind that your child has a distinct personality trait that will last throughout his or her life.

2. Do not tell your child to ‘grow up’

Feelings can be difficult to recognise at times. Look at your child’s body language, listen to what they’re saying, and observe their behavior to get a sense of how they’re feeling. Understanding what they feel and why they feel it allows you to better identify, express, and manage their emotions.

3. Do not escalate the debate

Parents, most times, fail to plan and are unsure how to handle their teen’s misbehaviour/rude attitude. Things quickly aggravate, and they are back in arguing mode. You must stop arguing before things get out of hand.

4. ​Do not give up on change

When children are disobedient and misbehave, some parents find parenting difficult. Even if you and your child only argue, there is still hope for you both. Your child and you can improve your relationship significantly if you are willing and motivated to change.

5. ​Don’t expect your child to end the argument

Don’t expect your child to stop arguing on his own, or that you won’t need to make any significant changes in yourself. Growing up, children are constantly learning and evolving. If you want to see changes in your children, you must first change yourself.

To find a better way to communicate, you must be willing to change your point of view. Nothing can happen unless you make an effort to make it happen. The first step is to connect with your child at their level without judgment.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE