Being a community manager goes beyond posting and creating captions. It is not a walk in the park. You need to master social media management and a few other applicable skills. What must you do to be a community manager? I’ve come to answer those questions:
1. Seek knowledge
You can learn by volunteering, taking courses and following experienced people. You can also join a community of people with the same learning goal.
You should also seek knowledge in the industry you want to work in, attend events and conferences, and have a mentor, teachers, coaches, etc.
2. Build with what you’re learning
An effective way to improve is to practice while you are learning. You need to build experience around the skills that will help you thrive in this role.
3. Hone the applicable skills
To be a community manager, you must have skills like communication, content creation, content marketing, interpersonal relationships, project management, event planning, etc.
4. Become a professional
Get certifications in community management and other related courses/ fields. This will give you more leverage and broaden your competence level. Finding a niche and paying attention to it will also help with this.
5. Shoot your shot
A wise man once said that one misses 100% of the shots one doesn’t take. Apply for roles that are related to community management or community management itself
The journey to becoming a community manager is not easy. It requires resilience, confidence, intentionality, and discipline.
