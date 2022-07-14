5 ‘legit’ ways you can make money with your smartphone as a student

We all know that life as a student can be hard. You’re probably juggling a load of different things at once: assignments, part-time jobs, maybe even an internship or two. And with only so many hours in the day, it’s easy to find yourself short on cash at the end of each month.

So how can you make some extra money without selling your soul or compromising your morals?

Luckily, the rise of smartphone apps has made making money from home much easier than it used to be. If you have a smartphone and five minutes to spare, you could be seriously upping your spending money as well as your savings account in no time.

1. Transcription

Transcription is the process of converting audio recordings into written text. This can be done remotely and doesn’t require any special skills, making it a great way to cash in on some easy money.

The most common type of work you’ll find is transcribing interviews and podcasts. The pay is pretty standard at around $0.50 per audio minute, so expect to earn $25 per hour at a minimum. There are a number of online job boards where you can sign up to become a transcriptionist. Some of the most popular include Upwork, PeoplePerHour, and Freelancer.

2. Freelance writing

If you love to write and have something to say, freelance writing may be the perfect gig for you.

There are thousands of publications, small businesses, and entrepreneurs out there who are always looking for fresh content. You can make a living just by pitching and writing articles for these people. Some of the most popular websites for freelance writers are Upwork, Freelancer, and iWriter. You can also check out content mills like TextBrokers that specialise in outsourcing content to writers.

3. Virtual assistant

Being a virtual assistant is a great way to make a little bit of money while also gaining some valuable work experience. Many of these jobs also come with benefits like health insurance and paid vacation time.

If you’re a student and don’t have a lot of work experience, it can be a great way to get your foot in the door and get your name out there.

There are lots of companies looking for virtual assistants and other administrative assistants on sites like Upwork and Freelancer. You can also check out job boards like Monster, CareerBuilder, and Indeed for other opportunities and options.





Being a virtual assistant can be as simple or as complicated as you want it to be. Some companies just need someone to manage their social media accounts and respond to comments and messages from followers.

Others may need you to perform administrative duties like scheduling appointments, booking travel, and ordering supplies.

4. Translation

If you’re bilingual or fluent in another language, you can make a pretty penny by translating articles and other written content for websites and businesses.

You can find translation jobs on Upwork and other job boards. You can also make some easy cash by translating articles and other written content for websites and businesses. There are a number of translation sites online where you can sign up as a translator, like OneHourTranslation and Translators Cafe.

5. Scanning apps

If you’re old enough to remember life before smartphones, you’ll know that one of the first smartphone apps to ever be created was called Scanner Apps.

Scanner App is an app that lets you scan and digitize documents. And while most people will use it to scan and digitise important documents like insurance policies, bills, or tax forms, there’s a whole other group of people who use it to make money. You can sign up to become a Scanner App partner, which means you’ll earn a percentage of money for every document that’s scanned or digitized using your code.

The potential earnings from this method are pretty high. You can expect to earn between $30 and $200 per hour, depending on how many people use your code.

Conclusion

Overall, there are lots of legit ways to make money from a smartphone without having to spend a ton of money upfront. If you’re looking to make money from home and don’t want to get a part-time or full-time job, these are some of the easiest ways to do it. And the best part is that you can start right now and make cash as soon as tonight.

