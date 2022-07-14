Defection: Court dismisses Zamfara LG chairmen bid to be joined in PDP’s suit against Gov Matawalle

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed the request by the 14 chairmen of Local Government Councils in Zamfara State praying the court to join them in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Bello Matawalle and others over unlawful defections.

Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the request on the ground that the LG Chairmen are unnecessary parties not needed for whatever reason in the suit challenging the unlawful defection of governor Matawalle from the PDP to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Delivering a ruling in their joint application, Justice Ekwo described them as busybodies and meddlesome interlopers seeking to fish in another person’s troubled waters and held that he had carefully looked into the processes filed by the LG Chairmen including their affidavit and saw no nexus between them and governor Matawalle sued by PDP for alleged unlawful defection.

Justice Ekwo further held that their application was strange and unknown to law because no claim was made against them whatsoever by the plaintiff.

The chairmen, Ahmed Anka, Aminu Kofoji, Kabiru Ladan, Bashir Muawiya, Mohammed Sadiq, Abubakar Takwas, Sanusi Sarki, Nasiru Yakamata and Ummaru Maradun.Others are Salisu Dangulbi, Abdulrahman Shinkafi, Dahiey Garbadu, Aminu Tsafe and Auwal Moriki had, through their lawyer, Emeka Okpoko (SAN) told Justice Ekwo that whatever decision was given by the court would affect their interest and the entire councils.

Matawalle, state and federal lawmakers from the state defected from the PDP to the APC and the PDP, in its suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021 is praying the court for an order removing Matawalle as governor over his defection to APC.

The party also asked the court to sack the Senators, House of Representatives members and state House of Assembly members who decamped alongside the governor to APC.

The chairmen, in a motion on notice dated and filed on April 6, also said that whatever verdict delivered by the court would affect their federal constituencies, senatorial districts and the mandate given to the governor and all the lawmakers (5th to 38th defendants) in the state.

They said they would be terribly shortchanged and denied the services of the defendants at both state and national levels if the court acceded to the request of PDP without hearing from them.

According to them, their overall interests and that of the good people of Zamfara are better served and protected with the 2nd defendant (APC) being a federal party.

The chairmen said they were necessary parties in the suit and ought to be joined as they would eventually be bound by whatever relief granted by the court.





Meanwhile, the Judge fixed October 27 for the hearing of the substantive suit seeking the removal of governor Matawalle from office as Zamfara governor on account of the alleged unlawful defection.