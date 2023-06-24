Tragedy struck in Calabar, capital of Cross River, on Saturday afternoon as no fewer than five persons were said to have lost their lives when the speed boat on which they were cruising capsized on Calabar waterways.

Eye witness account said that the boat loaded in Calabar and headed for Oron in Akwa Ibom when the incident occurred.

Confirming the accident, a Naval officer attached to the Western Naval Command, who pleaded anonymity, said that the Command played a major role in rescuing some of the boat mishap victims.

“The Navy partook in the rescue mission; we at least rescued 14 of them.

“I can’t give you the exact position of the boat because we only rushed for the rescue mission, but am sure the Command will soon release a statement to this effect,” he stated.

It was further gathered that about 20 persons boarded the boat at Marina in Calabar. The boat was said to have capsized a few minutes after sailing from the Marina Yard.

Cross River State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the mishap said 13 persons were onboard.

According to her, “Nine persons have been so far rescued , four still missing , the Marine Police Nigerian Navy did a lot to rescue many persons.

“If there is any development I will keep you abreast , that’s all the information I have at the moment.”

