Immediate past Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has approved the release the N200 million for the purchase and distribution of cows and rams as well as cash to various categories of people in the state.

The gesture was to enable the beneficiaries to celebrate the upcoming 2023 Eid-El-Adha festival with ease.

Matawalle, who is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, directed the state APC leadership under its Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani to handle the distribution so that all those pencilled down will receive their share in good time.

Under the arrangement, APC members and loyalists, women and youth groups and associations and selected individuals throughout the state are beneficiaries .

In a statement issued by the APC’s state publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau and made available to the Sunday Tribune said others beneficiaries include orphans and the less privileged, party supporters, Islamic scholars, media practitioners, and social media handlers, among others.

The party chairman who thanked former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun for the gesture said it is coming at the right time noting that times are hard for many people in the state and so the gesture will go a long way in cushioning the effects of the current hardship.

Danfulani who said a committee has been formed to ensure that all target beneficiaries got their shares, urged other well to do members of the society to emulate the former Governor in this drive which immense benefits will come to them both in this world and the hereafter.

Members of the committee include APC State Secretary of the party, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Dr. Nura Isah, Dr. Jalaludeen Ibrahim Maradun, Surajo Habib Tsafe, Hon. Yusuf Abubakar Zugu and Hon. Ibrahim Maaji.

Matawalle also urged Muslims in the state and the country to intensify efforts of worship in the first ten days of Zul-hajj to seek for Allah’s intervention to end the security challenges facing Zamfara and other parts of the country.

He solicited for special prayers for the successful implementation of the renewed hope project initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the benefit of Nigerians.